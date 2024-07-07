Americans are split over whether Trump should face prison in the hush money case, AP-NORC poll finds
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans are about evenly split on whether former President Donald Trump should face prison time for his recent felony conviction on hush money charges, according to a new poll from the AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. The results underscore the partisan divide in opinions about the case, which was the first brought against a current or former U.S. president. Most Republicans believe that Trump was mistreated by the legal system and say he should not face jail time. Democrats, conversely, are generally confident that the prosecutors, the judge and members of the jury treated Trump fairly as a defendant.