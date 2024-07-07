A weakened West Africa bloc asks Senegalese leader to try to convince breakaway states to return

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — West Africa’s divided regional bloc has asked Senegal’s President Basirou Diomaye Faye to have a dialogue with the three military junta-led member states to try to reunite the region whose stability has been under threat following their decision to leave the group in January. At its summit in Nigeria’s capital Abuja Sunday, the bloc, known as ECOWAS, appointed Faye as its envoy to meet with Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso, which formed their separate union after their respective coups fractured relations with neighbors. Analysts have warned that their departure could affect both their countries and neighbors.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.