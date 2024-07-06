2 teenagers die while swimming at New York’s Coney Island Beach

Police in New York say two teenagers died while swimming at Coney Island Beach in Brooklyn. WABC-TV reports police were called to the beach boardwalk and Stillwell Avenue around 8 p.m. Friday. Witnesses told the television station that a rain storm began and most people at the beach took shelter, but two young women went into the ocean. WABC reports that after a search by police, emergency responders pulled the young women, aged 17 and 18, from the water around 9:30 p.m. and they were transported to a hospital and they were later pronounced dead. The station reports that a man who attempted to help the teens remained missing Friday night. The New York Police Department did not immediately respond to a message seeking more information.

