Slovakia’s prime minister makes 1st public appearance since assassination attempt

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia’s populist Prime Minister Robert Fico has made his first public appearance since he was seriously wounded in an assassination attempt, attacking his liberal political opponents and praising his Hungarian counterpart. Fico has been recovering at home from multiple wounds he suffered in the May 15 attack when he was shot in the abdomen as he greeted supporters in the town of Handlova. Fico gave a speech Friday on a stage at an evening gathering to mark the 1,161 anniversary of Saints Cyril and Methodius’s arrival, a national holiday in his country. People gave him a standing ovation when he arrived.

