Post-communist generation is hoping for a new era of democracy in Mongolia

ULAANBAATAR, Mongolia (AP) — Younger Mongolians helped deliver a setback to the ruling party in last week’s parliamentary elections after three decades of democracy but it’s unclear if the country is headed for a major changes. The Mongolian People’s Party, which also ran the country during six decades of one-party communist rule, is still in charge though it has only a slim majority of 68 out of the 126 seats in parliament. This time, younger voters appear to have turned out in greater numbers than in the past in the capital, Ulaanbaatar, where nearly half of Mongolia’s 3.4 million people live. Recent detentions of a couple of journalists have raised worries the government may be eroding freedoms that democracy has brought.

