Crews battle southern New Jersey forest fire that has burned hundreds of acres

TABERNACLE, N.J. (AP) — A fast-moving forest fire has burned several hundred acres in southern New Jersey. The blaze in the Wharton State Forest was reported early Friday. Officials believe it began in the area of the Batona Campground in Tabernacle, which was evacuated as a precaution. No injuries have been reported, but authorities say a nearby hunting club and a home could be threatened by the flames. Officials say crews are using a backfire operation to help combat the blaze, which involves burning areas ahead of the main fire in a bid to stop the flames from spreading. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

