France’s government spokesperson is attacked on the campaign trail, days before decisive election

PARIS (AP) — French government spokesperson Prisca Thevenot has been attacked on the campaign trail just days before a high-stakes legislative election. Prosecutors said Thursday they have opened an investigation into an assault with a weapon against a public official, but provided no indication of the motivation of the attack. Thevenot, a candidate for the Macron-led centrist alliance Ensemble, her deputy and a party activist were putting up electoral posters near Paris on Wednesday night, when a group attacked them. Prosecutors said four people, including three minors, are in custody.

