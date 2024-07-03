Tornado confirmed in Southeast Tucson Tuesday night

TUCSON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - The National Weather Service Tucson confirmed an EF-1 tornado in Tucson Tuesday night.

According to the National Weather Service, the tornado was reported around 10:40 p.m. near Kolb and Valencia roads with wind speeds between 80-110 MPH.

This tornado was a brief touchdown reported by storm damage. Damage includes lots of downed trees, a few big trees, and a bit of roof damage where tiles were blown off.

The National Weather Service is still working on more details about the actual size of the tornado. As of Wednesday, there were no reports of injuries.

Tornadoes are rare in the state of Arizona but are still possible. The last time a tornado touched here in the state of Arizona was an EF-1 tornado on November 2023, in Star Valley, which located is northeast of Payson.