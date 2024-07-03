Shohei Ohtani joins Aaron Judge among starters in MLB All-Star Game, the only holdovers from last year’s lineups
NEW YORK (AP) — Shohei Ohtani joins Aaron Judge among starters in MLB All-Star Game, the only holdovers from last year’s lineups.
NEW YORK (AP) — Shohei Ohtani joins Aaron Judge among starters in MLB All-Star Game, the only holdovers from last year’s lineups.
KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.