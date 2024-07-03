Braves left-hander Chris Sale fans 9 in 6 innings and earns 11th win in 3-1 victory over Giants

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Chris Sale allowed only three hits in six innings to earn his 11th win, leading the Atlanta Braves to a 3-1 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday night.

Sale (11-3) tied Kansas City’s Seth Lugo for the most wins in the majors. It is Sale’s most wins since finishing 12-4 in 2018 with the Boston Red Sox. Sale recorded nine strikeouts while allowing one run.

The Giants were held to four hits off Sale and three relievers.

Austin Riley hit a two-run double in the fifth.

Sale needed only six pitches to retire the Giants in order in the first, setting the stage for his strong start. The left-hander struck out the side in the third. Sale added two more strikeouts to open the fifth before Curt Casali lined a single to center field for San Francisco’s first hit.

The Braves took a 1-0 lead on three consecutive hits, including Adam Duvall’s run-scoring double off Jordan Hicks (4-5) to open the second. Duvall had three hits. Atlanta was unable to add another run despite having runners on second and third with no outs.

Riley’s two-run double off the right-field wall in the fifth stretched the lead to 3-0.

Home plate umpire Ryan Additon called Riley safe on his slide at the plate as he tried to score from second on Travis d’Arnaud’s single to right field. The Giants challenged the call, and the replay showed Casali tagged Riley after catching the throw from right fielder Austin Slater.

Matt Chapman’s double drove in Jorge Soler in the sixth for the Giants’ only run.

Chapman reached on an infield single with one out in the ninth before Raisel Iglesias finished off his 21st save in 23 chances.

Giants left fielder Luis Matos made a diving catch of Riley’s sinking liner to end the third.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: Manager Bob Melvin says there is “a chance” LHP Kyle Harrison (right ankle sprain) could come off the injured list to start Saturday at Cleveland.

Braves: SS Orlando Arcia missed his second straight game after having an abscessed tooth removed. Manager Brian Snitker said Arcia had an infection and was being given protein drinks “just to get something in him.” … OF Ramón Laureano (lower back soreness) says he is feeling better but Snitker said “it’s not better enough to play. … He can’t run. Can’t swing yet.” … OF Michael Harris II (strained left hamstring) ran for the first time since landing on the injured list on June 16. … Snitker managed to laugh after he was hit below his belt by a line-drive foul ball hit by Ozzie Albies in the fifth.

UP NEXT

Giants RHP Logan Webb (6-6, 3.12 ERA) will try to extend his record of strong pitching at Truist Park when he faces Braves RHP Charlie Morton (5-4, 3.89) in Thursday night’s final game of the series. Webb is 2-0 with a 2.08 ERA in four career starts in Atlanta.

