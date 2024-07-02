Untreated water tied to salmonella outbreak in cucumbers that sickened 450 people in US
AP Health Writer
Federal health officials say a Florida cucumber grower that used untreated water is one likely source of salmonella food poisoning that sickened nearly 450 people this spring. Officials said Tuesday that the water used by Bedner Growers Inc. of Boynton Beach, Florida, matched a strain of the bacteria that caused some but not all of the illnesses reported in more than 30 states and Washington, D.C., from late March through early June. The grower’s harvest season is over and no cucumbers remain on the market.