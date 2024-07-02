UN weather agency says Tropical Cyclone Freddy that hit eastern Africa last year was longest ever

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. weather agency says it has confirmed that Tropical Cyclone Freddy, a deadly Indian Ocean storm that lashed eastern Africa last year, was the longest-lasting cyclone ever recorded — at 36 days. Freddy topped the previous record held by Hurricane John, which struck Hawaii and lasted almost 30 days in the northern Pacific three decades ago, the World Meteorological Organization said as it released a study which was begun the storm waned in March last year. In the wake of Freddy more than 1,200 were reported dead or missing in Malawi while more than 180 people died in Mozambique, the WMO said.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.