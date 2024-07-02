Polish, German governments meet to mend ties after 6 years of reserve

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Government leaders of Poland and Germany have held bilateral consultations in a bid to give a new impulse to neighborly relations that sagged under Poland’s previous government and to jointly declare responsibility for Europe’s security in turbulent times. Germany Chancellor Olaf Scholz traveled with 12 ministers and government members for the meeting in Warsaw on Tuesday. He and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said they want to give the partnership a new dynamic. Their main topic was the security of Europe and of the European Union’s eastern border with Russia, Belarus and Ukraine. Such wide consultations were most recently held in November 2018. After that, Poland’s right-wing government that ruled until 2023 adopted a hostile and demanding attitude toward Berlin.

