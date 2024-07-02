Pål Enger, Norwegian art thief behind famed 1994 heist of Munch’s ‘The Scream,’ dead at 57

HELSINKI (AP) — Pål Enger, a talented Norwegian soccer player and artist turned celebrity art thief who pulled off the sensational 1994 heist of Edvard Munch’s famed “The Scream” painting from the National Gallery in Oslo has died. He was 57. His death was confirmed by Vålerenga Fotball, an acclaimed Oslo soccer club for which he played in his teens. In the 50-second theft, videotaped by a security camera, two thieves climbed a ladder, broke a window and emerged with the painting, then valued at at least $55 million. It was recovered in Enger’s family home months later. Enger continued to steal art for decades and served multiple prison sentences. He also exhibited his own paintings.

