At least 27 are dead and scores are injured after a stampede at a religious event in northern India

LUCKNOW, India (AP) — Officials say at least 27 people are dead and scores are injured after a stampede at a religious gathering of thousands of people in northern India. More than 150 people have been admitted to hospitals after the crush in a village in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh state. A medical official says the death toll may rise. Local media say the stampede occurred as attendees rushed to leave after the event. Police say overcrowding may have been a factor. Initial reports suggest that over 15,000 people had gathered for the event that had permission to host about 5,000.

