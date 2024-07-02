Judge’s order greatly expands where Biden can’t enforce a new rule protecting LGBTQ+ students

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A federal judge in Kansas has blocked a federal rule expanding anti-discrimination protections for LGBTQ+ students from being enforced in four states and a patchwork of places elsewhere across the nation. U.S. District Judge John Broomes suggested in his decision Tuesday that the Biden administration must now consider whether enforcing the rule remains worth the effort. Broomes’ decision is the third against the rule from a federal judge in recent weeks. It applies in Alaska, Kansas, Utah and Wyoming because they sued. It also applies to a Stillwater, Oklahoma, middle school that has a student suing and to members of three groups also fighting the rule.

