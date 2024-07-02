Italian landowner is arrested after an Indian worker bled to death in accident with farm equipment

ROME (AP) — Police have arrested an Italian farm owner after one of his workers, an undocumented laborer from India, bled to death after his arm was cut off by a piece of farm equipment. Prosecutors say the landowner was arrested on Tuesday. The June 19 death of Satnam Singh has shocked Italians and sparked protests by unions and farm workers demanding better working conditions and an end to the exploitive “caporalato” system of using underpaid migrant labor in Italy’s vast agriculture industry. Even President Sergio Mattarella has weighed in on the case, referring to the “cruel” exploitation of workers like Singh and the “inhuman” conditions in which seasonal farmhands often work in Italy.

