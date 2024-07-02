Floods and landslides triggered by heavy rains in India’s northeast kill at least 16 people

GUWAHATI, India (AP) — Authorities say floods and landslides triggered by heavy rains have killed at least 16 people over the last two weeks in India’s northeast, where more than 300,000 have been displaced from their submerged homes. The Indian army and air force have been assisting with rescue efforts in Assam, one of the worst-hit states, More than 80 people in the northeast region have died since the end of May, when the heavy rains began, according to official figures. Disasters caused by landslides and floods are common in the country’s northeast region during the June-September monsoon season.

