Arkansas grocery store reopens in wake of mass shooting that left 4 dead

FORDYCE, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas grocery store where four people were killed in a mass shooting has reopened, and community leaders call it an important step in the community’s healing process. The Mad Butcher grocery reopened Tuesday, 11 days after the mass shooting in the Arkansas town of Fordyce. The shooting had left the town without a grocery store and few nearby alternatives for its residents. The temporary closure prompted volunteers to set up food distribution sites around town. Community leaders said Mad Butcher was more than a store, calling it a gathering place for friends and neighbors.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.