A white rhino is born in a Chilean zoo, boosting the near-endangered species

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Hannah, a 13-year-old white rhinoceros, has given hope to a Chilean zoo and conservationists worldwide, delivering a newborn calf in a rare zoo birth for the almost endangered species. The arrival of the male calf, named Silverio, just over a week ago was the third time that a white rhino had ever been born in South America. The Buin Zoo in Chile’s capital of Santiago presented Silverio to the public on Tuesday as he took his first giant-footed steps after 12 days of medical care in confinement. The zoo hailed his birth as a “big achievement” for efforts to conserve the threatened species.

