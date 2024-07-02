A powerful summer storm sweeps through Balkans with hail, rain and winds, killing 2

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — A powerful storm has swept through countries in the western Balkans after several days of sizzling temperatures, killing two people and damaging houses, pulling out trees and flooding streets. Heavy rain, hail and strong winds tore through Slovenia on Monday before pushing east to pummel Croatia, Bosnia, Serbia and finally Montenegro on Tuesday. A worker died at a construction site and another was struck by lightning in Montenegro. The storm sent temperatures plummeting in just several hours. Footage showed rooftops and facades poked with holes from hail, trees falling on cars and roads turning into rivers in Serbia’s capital Belgrade and other cities.

