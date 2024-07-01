What to know about the Supreme Court immunity ruling in Trump’s 2020 election interference case

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court’s ruling in former President Donald Trump’s 2020 election interference case makes it all but certain that the Republican will not face trial in Washington ahead of the November election. The Supreme Court did not dismiss the indictment alleging Trump illegally schemed to cling to power after his loss to President Joe Biden. But the ruling still amounts to a major victory for the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, whose legal strategy in all of his criminal cases has focused on delaying the proceedings until after the election. In a 6-3 ruling, the justices said that former presidents are shielded from prosecution for actions that fell within their official job duties, but do not have immunity for unofficial acts.

