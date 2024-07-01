North Korea brags of new missile with ‘super-large warhead.’ Outsiders doubt the North’s claim

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says it has test-fired a new tactical ballistic missile capable of carrying a huge warhead. But South Korean officials and experts have quickly disputed the North’s claim and speculated that North Korea likely fabricated a successful test to conceal a botched launch. The North’s official Korean Central News Agency said that Monday’s test was meant to verify the weapon’s flight stability and hit accuracy at the maximum range of 500 kilometers and the minimum range of 90 kilometers. The second missile’s flight distance was too short to reach the waters off the North’s east coast, a typical landing site for North Korean test missiles.

