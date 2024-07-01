Iranian presidential candidates accuse each other of having no plan or experience ahead of runoff

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s two presidential candidates are accusing each other of having no solution for the country’s problems ahead of Friday’s runoff. The election is aimed at choosing a successor for the late President Ebrahim Raisi, who died last month in a helicopter crash. During a more than two-hour debate on public TV, reformist candidate Masoud Pezeshkian attacked his competitor, Saeed Jalili, a hard-line former nuclear negotiator, for his lack of experience. Jalili, who is known as the “Living Martyr” after losing a leg in the 1980s Iran-Iraq war, defended himself highlighting his career and positions held, including that of top nuclear negotiator. The candidates will have their second and last debate Tuesday.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.