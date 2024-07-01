Final person to plead guilty in Denver fire that killed 5 people from Senegal could get 60 years

DENVER (AP) — The last of three young men to plead guilty in a Denver fire that killed five people from an extended Senegalese family could be sent to prison for 60 years when he is sentenced Tuesday. Twenty-year-old Kevin Bui pleaded guilty in the 2020 fire in May under a plea deal with prosecutors. A judge must decide whether to accept the deal and the 60-year sentence proposed by prosecutors. The fire killed three adults who had come to the United States to work and support their families back home, along with their two young children.

