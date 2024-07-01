Driver whose car struck pedestrians in South Korea will face accidental homicide investigation

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A driver whose car struck pedestrians waiting at a crowded intersection in South Korea’s capital, killing nine people, will be investigated on allegations of accidental homicide. Police said Tuesday that a passenger car the previous night had hit pedestrians waiting at a traffic signal in a crowded central Seoul area, after reportedly driving in the wrong direction and colliding with two other cars. The incident left nine people dead, and six others injured. Authorities said they’ll consider seeking a formal arrest warrant to extend his detaining if it’s needed for an investigation and that his car would be sent to the country’s forensic agency for an examination.

