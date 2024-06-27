Years after Idaho college students were stabbed to death, judge eyes 2025 trial for suspect

It could be another year or more before a man accused in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students goes to trial. A judge and attorneys discussed in court Thursday starting Bryan Kohberger’s trial in sometime in June 2025, nearly three years after the killings shocked the small university town. The judge says he wants to set aside three months for the high-profile trial next summer. Attorneys for Kohberger say publicity would prevent a fair trial in the Idaho college town of Moscow. However, a change of venue hearing for the trial was pushed back to late August.

