Tokyo’s old fish market makes way for skyscrapers, glitzy stadium to woo global spenders

TOKYO (AP) — The site of Tokyo’s famed Tsukiji fish market left empty after it was razed six years ago, will be replaced by a waterfront stadium and glistening skyscrapers according to plans for its redevelopment. A computer graphic video version of the $5.7 billion project made by property developer Mitsui Fudosan shows air taxis zipping above the Sumida river. That’s the official vision of what will replace the old market famous for its fish auctions and pre-dawn fresher-than-fresh sushi meals in shops nearby. Some in Tokyo are opposed and would prefer to see the prime site turned into a garden.

