The young democracy of Mongolia begins voting for an expanded 126-seat parliament

ULAANBAATAR, Mongolia (AP) — Voters are electing a new parliament in Mongolia, a landlocked democracy that is squeezed between China and Russia, two much larger authoritarian states. At stake in Friday’s vote are 126 seats in an expanded parliament, 50 more than in the previous election in 2020. The Mongolian People’s Party won that year in a landslide. It still appears to hold the upper hand, but other parties may be able to capitalize on voter discontent to eat into its majority. At one polling station, some voters dressed in formal silk robes for the occasion. Many in the district support the ruling party, but some younger voters said they chose candidates they hoped would bring change.

