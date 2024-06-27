Missouri governor says new public aid plan in the works for Chiefs, Royals stadiums

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson says he expects the state to put together an aid plan by the end of the year to try to keep the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals in Missouri. Parson said Thursday that Missouri’s plan likely would require legislative approval, but he doesn’t anticipate calling lawmakers into a special session before his term ends in January. Missouri is seeking to counter Kansas, which approved a plan last week to try to lure the teams across the state line with bonds that would finance up to 70% of the cost of new stadiums.

