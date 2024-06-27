Debate takeaways: Trump confident, even when wrong, Biden halting, even with facts on his side

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump held an unusually early debate on Thursday night in Atlanta, speaking to an electorate that has expressed strong dissatisfaction with their choice of candidates. It was contentious from the start. Trump projected confidence and certitude even when he was wrong on the facts. Biden at times was halting, and had some difficulty finishing off his thoughts. The debate became bitterly personal, almost from the start.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.