Canopy collapse at New Delhi airport kills 1 and injures 6 in heavy rains

NEW DELHI (AP) — Officials say a part of a departure terminal canopy at New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport has collapsed in heavy pre-monsoon rains, killing one person and injuring six others. Flight departures at Terminal-1 were suspended as rescuers cleared the debris to rescue anyone trapped there. The collapse occurred in the domestic departure area of Terminal 1, the main terminal of New Delhi’s main airport. The Press Trust of India news agency said that besides the roof sheet, some support beams also collapsed, damaging cars in the pickup and drop-off area of the terminal.

