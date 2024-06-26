Skip to Content
Yuma City Council looks to approve tech purchases

Eduardo Morales
By
today at 4:01 PM
Published 4:06 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- The Yuma City Council will vote to approve the purchase of Information Technology Products and Services to improve cyber security Wednesday.

The cost is set to be just over $7 million and basically covers all IT elements for the city.

The purchases include many things such as computers, phones, and printers.

The mayor of Yuma explains why these updates, along with improved cyber security is so important.

“Everything we do now is really focused on that first because the last thing we need to do is to get locked up on a cyber issue so that’s the base level security that our IT department is always focused on," said Mayor Nicholls.

We'll share how the council voted at 10 p.m.

