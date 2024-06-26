Local wrestler becoming a rising star on the mats in Yuma

Raiden Tanaka is set to enter his freshman year with Gila Ridge, but has already accomplished so much in his sport

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It was around five years old that soon to be Gila Ridge freshman Raiden Tanaka first got into wrestling.

“I started competing and then that's when I started to really like it, and I just never stopped,” Tanaka said.

Getting a more individual experience compared to team sport was something that appealed to him initially.

“I don't like doing ball sports because I like doing stuff by myself, I just, like being tough,” Tanaka said.

Now the interest has blossomed into a run of big wins for the 14-year-old, including tournament victories in places like Arizona State and even even Las Vegas.

Chance Ferrar is a wrestling coach in Yuma, and the owner of local gym Yuma Grit, and says Tanaka has the potential to continue being great.

“Raiden has talent and he works hard, so kids like that is exactly what we're looking for” Ferrar said.

Tanaka can usually be found training with Ferrar at his gym, working toward his eventual goal of wrestling at the college level.

“I'm going to go to college, it doesn't really matter what division, just to wrestle in college," Tanaka said.

The goal is something Ferrar knows Tanaka is more than capable of doing.

“I believe sky's the limit, I don't want to put pressure on him, but I definitely believe he's capable of whatever he wants to do, I'm excited to watch him,” Ferrar said.