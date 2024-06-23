Child abuse and online exploitation on the rise in Yuma, report says

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Cases of online extortion and exploitation of children are on the rise, according to new statistics released by Amberly’s Place.

According to the report, Amberly’s Place saw a 16% increase in total victims served in April 2024 and May 2024 compared to the same period last year.

The team at Amberly’s Place assisted a total of 331 abuse victims in April 2024 and 278 victims in May 2024, according to the report.



The data shows a marked increase in adult sexual assaults, child abuse and a slight increase in domestic violence victims.

Advocates are warning families of the dangers of online predators who lure children into sending explicit photos and personal information.

"I can't stress the importance of of knowing what your kids are looking at online and most importantly, who they're communicating with, " said Tori Bourguignon, the Executive Director of Amberly's Place.

Amberly’s Place is a family advocacy center that provides assistance to victims of domestic violence, child abuse, sexual assault and elder abuse.