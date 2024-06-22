75-year-old man dies in Yuma from car crash injuries

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A man has died after succumbing from his injuries from a car crash, along with two others sustaining major injuries, according to the Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO).

YCSO says deputies received a call June 21 around 9 p.m. regarding a crash in the area of Avenue C and County 14th Street.

A Toyota Tacoma was traveling south on Avenue C and didn't stop at the intersection of County 14th Street, leading to a crash with a Ford F-150.

The driver and two passengers of the Ford were taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center when one of the passengers, 74-year-old Irwin Twist, succumbed to his injuries.

According to YCSO, the driver and passenger of the Toyota Tacoma had series injuries and were transported to YRMC.

Impairment and speed appear to be a factor in the crash, says YCSO.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is encouraged to call YCSO at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.