IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Around 5 a.m. June 7, a fire broke out at the Sombrero's Mexican restaurant located at the Valley View Mall.

The El Centro Fire Department says the fire started in the kitchen but did not travel past that area.

The restaurant will remain closed until further notice and an investigations will continue. No foul play is suspected at this time.

No injuries were reported.