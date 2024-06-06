Skip to Content
City of Yuma to add lane markings for motorists to avoid blocking fire, police station access

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Yuma will add lane markings in front of fire and police stations to avoid blockage by motorists.

The entrances to these stations can get backed up, according to the City of Yuma, which can delay first responders from reaching their destinations quickly.

“Seconds matter when it comes to emergency response. The new line striping program in front of fire stations is another reminder to keep these important lanes of travel open.”

David Padilla Jr., YFD Public Information Officer

Work to add lane stripes will begin at 9 a.m. June 12 to 4 a.m. June 13.

The City of Yuma says the following places will have lane markings added:

  • Avenue A, immediately north of 33rd Street
  • Arizona Avenue, between 24th Street and 25th Street
  • Giss Parkway, between 2nd Avenue and 3rd Avenue
  • 16th Street and Naples Avenue intersection
  • 16th Street between 2nd Avenue and 1st Avenue
Marcos Icahuate

Reach out to Marcos with your story ideas at marcos.icahuate@kecytv.com.

