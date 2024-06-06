City of Yuma to add lane markings for motorists to avoid blocking fire, police station access

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Yuma will add lane markings in front of fire and police stations to avoid blockage by motorists.

The entrances to these stations can get backed up, according to the City of Yuma, which can delay first responders from reaching their destinations quickly.

“Seconds matter when it comes to emergency response. The new line striping program in front of fire stations is another reminder to keep these important lanes of travel open.” David Padilla Jr., YFD Public Information Officer

Work to add lane stripes will begin at 9 a.m. June 12 to 4 a.m. June 13.

The City of Yuma says the following places will have lane markings added: