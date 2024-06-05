GYWSA provides tips to prevent drowning

Two of the five layers of protections explained

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Barriers, alarms and supervision are the first steps to prevent drowning, writes the Greater Yuma Water Safety Alliance (GYWSA)

Barriers include:

Fences

Gates

Doors

Pool covers

Active alarms include:

Alarms when a door or gate to the pool area has been opened

Alarms on the water surface

Alarms that activate with motion

According to the GYWSA, many child drownings happen when pools and spas and are not in use.

We know these safety devices are the first line of defense against accidental drownings of young children. Randall Cris, Building Safety Director

The next layer of protection is supervision which is when an adult, such as a babysitter or caregiver, watch over children who are in a pool or body of water, according to GYWSA.

An alarming number of drownings occur during family events, when there are people nearby but not paying attention. We recommend you always designate a water watcher whose only responsibility is keeping a constant eye on the water. Make it a habit to always have a water watcher when children are around the pool. David Padilla Jr, Yuma Fire Department Public Information Officer

The five layers of protection were written by the National Drowning Prevention Association (NDPA) to promote water safety, as explained by the GYWSA.