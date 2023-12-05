After school supper program supports students

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- The Yuma Union High School District (YUHSD) has recently started an after school supper program to help feed students once the school day has ended.

Students who participate in extracurricular activities are now given a meal after school free of charge if the person in charge of the activity applies to the program.

It started in August and is open to all schools in the district.

Tab Wilcox, the band director at Yuma High School, said he has seen the program positively affect his students.

“I’ve seen a large amount of excitement and just energy from the students you know they’re way more engaged at practice they’re not kind of dragging or drooping their way through practice its a huge engagement boost,” said Wilcox.

YUHSD said almost 10% of the students enrolled in the district participated in the program in October.

Executive Director of Student Nutrition Elena Hildreth explained how this program came about.

“We found that after school the kids are there till eight thirty-nine o’ clock at night and so by providing a USDA sponsored program to give them a meal,” said Hildreth.

While the program has benefited many students, Wilcox has one piece of advice for it to get better.

“My only piece of advice is I think that the selection in terms of food options should be increased not only for the sake of diversity and what the students are eating day to day or week to week but also to include options for vegetarian or vegan options cause those up until now have been largely absent," said Wilcox.

As the program continues, more and more people leaders of the extracurriculars from different schools are signing up for the program.