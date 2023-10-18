Four Kofa students elected to SkillsUSA Region One Officer Team

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- Students from Kofa High School were recently elected to four of the seven officer positions for SkillsUSA Region One.

SkillsUSA teaches kids how to develop their careers and their leadership through different forms and programs.

“Taking students out of their comfort zone teaching them how to fill out a job application a resume and to apply for positions with trades and you know law enforcement medical and all these different backgrounds,” said the Law and Public Safety Advisor Eric Frost.

The students had to compete against others in Kofa and various other schools in the election.

Now the students, like Isaac Velasquez, the Regional Parliamentarian, are allowed to represent Yuma on a bigger stage.

“The more we win these elections the more we get these positions uh state office regional office national office the more we are able to take advantage of those benefits and of course be better as an education system here in Yuma,“ said Velasquez.

All four of the students are part of Frost’s Law and Public Safety program with SkillsUSA, and according to his students that is no coincidence.

“He is someone that is constantly pushing everyone around him his students to do better to go after things he is like your number one supporter in this class,” said Ayzia Ramos the Regional Secretary.

Other elected members such as Marco Zavala, the Regional Historian, and Kassandra Pantoja, the Regional Reporter, expressed how Frost and the program were able to change their lives for the better.

Frost’s program teaches how to handcuff someone, conduct radio transmissions, and work on police work and leadership.