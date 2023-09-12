Yuma County home prices are down when compared to state average

Editors Note: In a previous version of this story we sourced data from a company describing median home prices on Yuma are down from a year ago. We have since been informed median home prices in Yuma are up.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Long Realty in Yuma says the median price sale of a home is less than the other major cities Arizona.

“In our market, we’re still seeing that things are selling fairly quickly. Our average sales price is about $300,000 when we look at other cities and some of the bigger places like Phoenix and Tucson, their average sales price is about five to $600,000,” said Blake Croutch, an agent development coordinator & community relations for Long Realty Company.

It has also made it easier for people to sell as well.

“We just had our house listed, the one we’re in right now, Thursday of last week, and got a great offer on Friday and that was it, it was very fast, just unbelievable,” said Adam Krauss, who recently sold a home.

According to Croutch, there are even more buyers than there are sellers in Yuma.