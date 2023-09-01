Friday Night Lights Week 3

YUMA, Ariz (KYMA, KECY) - The desert southwest was hit with some crazy storms today, but that didn't stop the action on the gridiron.

On Thursday, Brawley's high powered offense helped the Wildcats cruise to a 47-29 victory over Canyon Hills.

Yuma Catholic moves to 2-0 after another road win, beating Catalina Foothills 37-20.

San Pasqual fell 0-52 to Catalina.

Southwest won a 20-18 thriller on the road at Gila Ridge.

Antelope's offense exploded in a 48-14 win over Kofa.

A second half comeback saw Yuma fall to Tempe 25-23.

Central fell for the first time this year losing 34-20 at Ramona.

After only leading 10-0 at half, Imperial turned it up in the second to defeat Cibola 44-0.

Calipatria gets their second win of the year beating O'Farrell Charter 34-12.

Vincent Memorial lost to El Cajon Valley 28-21.

Holtville dominated through the air and on the ground, beating Mountain Empire 45-8.