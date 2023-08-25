FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temps remain excessively hot as storm chances could be coming soon
As things remain very hot rain chances could be coming back soon to the Desert Southwest
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - As high pressure builds across the region through the weekend into early next week, temperatures are expected to climb to well-above normal levels resulting in excessive heat conditions.
Storm chances through early next week will be limited to the Arizona high terrain. Relief from the heat and better storm chances are expected by the second half of next week.