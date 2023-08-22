Skip to Content
CBS 13 SPORTS: Prep football previews continue with Central, Spartans flag football gets first win, ASU names starting QB

August 22, 2023
Published 11:36 PM

Central football looks to keep its run of dominance alive, meanwhile the Spartans girls flag football program earns its first win, and Arizona State names its new gunslinger, all in Tuesday's sportscast

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - We take a look ahead to the Central Spartans football season as head coach Rookie Peña looks to continue his program's run of dominance, and Arizona State reveals who will be their starting quarterback ahead of the upcoming season, all in Tuesday's sportscast.

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

