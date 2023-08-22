CBS 13 SPORTS: Prep football previews continue with Central, Spartans flag football gets first win, ASU names starting QB

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - We take a look ahead to the Central Spartans football season as head coach Rookie Peña looks to continue his program's run of dominance, and Arizona State reveals who will be their starting quarterback ahead of the upcoming season, all in Tuesday's sportscast.

