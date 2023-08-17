Prep Football Previews: San Pasqual Warriors

The Warriors are under new leadership this season, and players are already noticing a difference with the squad - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A common problem for San Pasqual football in recent years has been not having enough players to field a team.

Even forcing them to forfeit games at times.

However, in his first year at the helm, head coach Miguel Rivas, is making sure that won’t be the case this year.

“You know when I first got here it was only ten kids coming out during seven-on-sevens, now we’re up to 33 on the roster,” Rivas said.

The first year coach has placed emphasis on recruiting kids to play, saying kids from Winterhaven, have to represent their community.

“You know any kid that’s in the community, if you live on the reservation, and you’re from Winterhaven, California you shouldn’t be going to school over in Yuma, and Cibola and all that, you need to be at your school here and creating that Warrior pride with where you’re from,” Rivas said.

As for the players already on the team, such as sophomore receiver Isaiah Martinez, they are already recognizing Rivas’ effort.

“I could see Rivas trying to change the community, you know change how we play and I like it that way, he kind of pushes us but he does it to get us better for the season,” Martinez said.

The Warriors will have no senior starters this season, meaning juniors like Elias Espinoza will be leaders in the locker room.

Espinoza says thanks to having more reinforcements, he feels his team won’t be as gassed late in games.

“Last year, we couldn’t really play fast because we had no subs, no breaks this year we got a lot more guys out we we’re able to sub guys in sub guys out, so we can keep the team fresh and I feel like that’s a better alternative than playing iron man football,” Espinoza said.

Despite more players, Rivas still has many kids who are playing football for the first time, presenting a unique issue.

However, that challenge is something Rivas came into the job ready for.

“I saw that the job was open I told my wife I’m gonna apply for it, she goes ‘it’s gonna be the hardest thing you ever did,' and I’m the kind of guy that likes a challenge," Rivas said.

Rivas understands some of the limitations his new team, so the goal he has set right now, is to go 5-5 this season.

The Warriors will get their first chance to reach that goal on August 25th, when they take on Pinon at home.