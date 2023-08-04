FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Excessive heat warning set to hit the Desert Southwest through the weekend

Temps will become excessively hot over the next few days, with a chance for the warning to be extended past Monday

Yuma, ARIZ. (KYMA, KECY) - Dry and very hot conditions are expected through this weekend with afternoon high temperatures reaching 110 to 115 degrees across the lower deserts.

An Excessive Heat Warning begins today, Friday, for South-Central Arizona and expands to Southwest Arizona and Southeast California beginning Saturday.

An increase in humidity is anticipated by early next week.

However, storm chances will be slight and remain confined to primarily over the higher terrain of southern and eastern Arizona.