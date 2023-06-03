Federal court reinstates death penalty order for Missouri inmate convicted of killing jailers

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A federal appeals court has vacated a stay of execution granted to a Missouri inmate who was convicted of killing two jailers. The order issued Friday reinstates the death penalty for 42-year-old Michael Tisius. He is scheduled to be executed on Tuesday. Tisius was convicted of killing two Randolph County jailers in 2000. On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Stephen Bough granted a stay of execution amid questions about a juror on his jury being illiterate. A federal appeals court ruled Friday that the lower court did not have jurisdiction to order the stay. An attorney for Tisius says they will appeal the ruling.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.