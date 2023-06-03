4 kids drown, man missing after Quebec fishing accident

MONTREAL (AP) — Quebec provincial police say a fishing excursion ended in tragedy when four children died in a village in northeastern Quebec. Authorities say they were still searching for a missing man in his 30s who was a member of the fishing party and remained unaccounted for. The bodies of the four children were found unresponsive on the river bank a few hours after an emergency call about a group swept up by the tide near Portneuf-sur-Mer, about 550 kilometers northeast of Montreal. They were among a group of 11 people who were fishing for capelin on foot near the shore when they were caught off guard by the rising tide.

