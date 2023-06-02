FIRST ALERT FORECAST: 100 degree days expected over the weekend as more winds arrive

Plenty more breezy days are expected for the Desert Southwest as things continue to warm up

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Another pleasant day is anticipated region-wide with highs topping out in the mid 90s.

Temperatures will rise to near normal levels through this weekend with highs returning to the triple digits across the lower deserts.

The next low pressure system is expected to take shape over southern CA early next week, causing temperatures to trend back below normal and winds to increase.

No precipitation is expected across our region for the next several days.